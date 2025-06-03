California wagon train reenactors start yearly trek through Sierra Nevada

People heading up and back from Lake Tahoe will be in for a throwback sight along Highway 50 this week.

The annual Highway 50 Association Wagon Train started its trek up and down the mountains Sunday.

Now in its 76th year, the parade celebrates California's Gold Rush history with reenactors making the journey in period attire and transportation.

Sunday marked the start of the journey in Round Hill Village, Nev. The wagon train is scheduled to stop in several locations as it goes up and down the mountain, with Monday being the day the group made it up to Echo Summit.

Tuesday's leg of the journey will see the train go from the Tamarack Pines Cutoff to Kyburz.

After a few other stops along Highway 50, the final leg of the journey will happen Saturday from Pollock Pines to Placerville.

California Highway Patrol is alerting high country drivers to be aware of the train. Drivers should expect slow-moving traffic and some delays, officers say.

People interested in joining the trek can still do so by heading to the wagon train's website. Full Highway 50 trip and daily options are available. Of course, period dress is required.