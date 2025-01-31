California takes steps to capture more water from storms

SACRAMENTO — California is taking new steps to save all the snow and rain we're seeing across the state.

Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Friday that allows more water to be captured instead of flowing out into the ocean.

Steven Springhorn with the California Department of Water Resources said it's an expanded effort to capture more stormwater runoff and store it underground.

"Big storms, you can take the extra water and redirect it from the rivers and canals and floodplains or you can spread it out on farmland, and that really allows the water to sink in and refill our aquifers," Springhorn said.

Lakes in California can hold about 40 million acre-feet of water, but underground, there's much more room.

"Groundwater basins have about 850 million acre-feet of capacity," Springhorn said.

Newsom's executive order reduces restrictions on diverting excess runoff during storms.

The Sacramento region has spent more than $200 million over the past decade to create an underground water storage bank.

"We want to make sure we're maximizing those opportunities to save every drop that we can," said Trevor Joseph with the Regional Water Authority.

The City of Roseville and some other water districts even have water wells that can pump in both directions.

"So when extra surface water is available they can actually inject water into the aquifer and store it underground," Joseph said.

But some environmental organizations say the governor's action goes too far. Groups working to protect the bay and delta say the excess winter flows help maintain water quality and are critical for species survival.

They're concerned the extra diversions are being done without scientific planning and public input.

Last year was the first time in five years that California's groundwater storage actually increased, and water managers hope this storm will help continue that trend.