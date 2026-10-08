California state workers' union calls for first-ever strike on Oct. 21 after contract talks stall

SEIU Local 1000, California's largest union representing state workers, is preparing for a one-day strike later this month after contract negotiations with Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration stalled.

The union said its members have authorized a one-day unfair labor practice strike on Oct. 21, which would be the first strike in the organization's history if it does happen.

SEIU Local 1000 said it received a blanket rejection from the Newsom administration in early September, without a counterproposal to its contract demands. The union is seeking changes related to pay, health benefits and protections for remote work.

Union leaders say they believe the administration has engaged in bad-faith bargaining, prompting members to authorize a potential strike.

According to SEIU Local 1000, 92.6% of members who voted supported authorizing a strike.

Union President Anica Walls said the decision to consider a strike was not made lightly, but she believes the union's requests are reasonable.

"We definitely don't take the decision lightly. We know that this is a sacrifice. So we want to make sure that we are protecting our members and supporting them in all the ways that we need to," Walls said. "We are less than 3% of the budget, so we are just asking the administration to prioritize their employees who make them look good by keeping these great services running."

Where the potential strikes would take place

SEIU Local 1000 plans to hold strike actions in Sacramento, Oakland and Los Angeles, among other locations.

The union represents nearly 100,000 state workers across 140 departments and state agencies.

The California Department of Human Resources (CalHR), which handles labor negotiations for the state, said in a statement to CBS News Sacramento that it "remains ready to sit down anytime with the union to negotiate a fair and responsible agreement."