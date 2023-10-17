California state tax filing deadline also extnded to Nov. 16

SACRAMENTO — Uncle Sam is giving most Californians a little more time to file their taxes as the IRS announced Monday that residents in 55 counties now have until November 16 to file their federal taxes.

Additionally, the California Franchise Tax Board announced Monday evening that the deadline for state taxes would also be extended.

Earlier this year, both the state and feds gave people extra time to file because of this year's severe storms. That extra time pushed the filing date back to October 16.

Jaclyn Olivares, an employee of the franchise tax board, said it's all hands on deck, even with temp workers.

"We go through training so we can keep the taxpayer information confidential or any other info confidential, so we can process quickly and get those refunds out," she said.

Of the 20 million returns that were filed last year, 13 million received a refund of on average $1,400.

State Controller Malia Cohen said the governor initially extended the filing deadline to October 16 to help ease the strain on taxpayers.

"There was a series of calamities in the beginning of the year that would have had an impact on people's abilities to get their information, to get their filings done, even an unstable internet service, so tax filers would have trouble even filing their taxes," Cohen said.

Approximately 98 percent of taxpayers will file electronically.

"Forty percent of people are filing their taxes on their mobile phones, 60% on their desktop, and the other thing that is interesting [is that] people are filing California state income taxes all around the world," Cohen said.

Each year, the franchise tax board's programs collect more than 74% of the general fund. With the state $10 billion in the hole, every penny counts.

If you filed taxes and you owe mone,y there is help for. staff at the franchise tax board. You can learn more about payment plans at the California Franchise Tax Board's website.

Again, the federal and state tax deadlines have been extended for another month for residents in all counties except Lassen, Modoc and Shasta.