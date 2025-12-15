California State Fair announces plan to move from summer to fall by 2027

A summer tradition in Sacramento will soon be moving to a slightly later, and hopefully cooler, date in the coming years.

On Monday, California State Fair organizers announced that the event will be moving from its traditional mid-summer dates to a new schedule that will coincide with the start of fall.

Organizers say the move comes after years of analysis and planning.

"With rising summer temperatures, shifting to the fall season allows us to create a more pleasant environment while maintaining the traditions Californians love," said Tom Martinez, CEO of California Exposition and State Fair, in a statement.

The 2026 edition will be the final mid-summer year for the fair, which is scheduled to run from July 17 to Aug. 2.

Come 2027, the plan is for the California State Fair to run from Sept. 17 to Oct. 3.

"We've spoken extensively with our vendors, community partners, concessionaires, and key stakeholders and everyone understands the need for the date shift," Martinez said in a statement.

In recent years, the fair has been implementing a number of changes to try and blunt the heat. This year, the fair started with later weekday opening hours.