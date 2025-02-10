California State Fair announces later weekday opening hours for 2025

SACRAMENTO – It may still be winter, but Cal Expo is already making plans for the state fair by changing a long-standing tradition.

Starting summer 2025, the California State Fair will open at 4 p.m. from Monday through Thursday.

Organizers say shifting to later hours will better match the peak visitor times and improve comfort.

"This change reflects our commitment to continuously improving the fair for our attendees and vendors alike," said Cal Expo CEO Tom Martinez.

Last year, attendance increased about 10 percent despite a stretch of triple-digit heat during the fair's run.

Friday and weekend hours will remain the same, with gates opening at 10 a.m.

This year's California State Fair is set to open July 11 and run through July 27.

Officials say more announcements will be coming soon over additional attractions and how they are preparing for this year's fair.