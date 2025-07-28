California State Fair reports boost in attendance for 2025

2025 California State Fair wraps up first year without horse racing

2025 California State Fair wraps up first year without horse racing

California State Fair officials say they saw another increase in attendance for this year's edition of the summer tradition.

Sunday was the final night of the 17-day run of the fair.

Unseasonably cool weather appears to have helped boost the crowds for the final weekend, officials say, with more than 90,000 people coming out to the fair on Saturday alone.

In total, officials say they had more than 700,000 guests for the 2025 run of the fair – an increase of around 8 percent from last year.

"As we look ahead to 2026, we do so with momentum and gratitude," said Tom Martinez, CEO of California Exposition & State Fair, in a statement.

The attendance boost continues the positive trend for the fair, which also saw a 10 percent increase in 2024 despite a long stretch of 100-plus degree heat that year.