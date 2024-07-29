2024 California State Fair saw increase in attendance despite extreme heat, officials say

2024 California State Fair comes to an end

SACRAMENTO – California State Fair officials say people still turned out for the 2024 edition of the summer tradition, despite the extreme heat.

Gates closed for entry early on Sunday, the final night of the 17-day event. So many people were trying to get in that traffic started severely backing up on the Capital City Freeway leading up to Cal Expo.

On Monday, organizers released some overall statistics of the 2024 version of the state fair.

Notably, officials say attendance is estimated to be up 10 percent – despite there having been 11 days of 100-plus degree heat during the fair's run this year.

Food and beverage sales also grossed more than $10 million, officials say.

About 10,000 deep friend Oreos were also served over the course of this year's state fair.

Final attendance numbers have not yet been released.