California State Capitol building in Sacramento evacuated due to threat investigation

SACRAMENTO – The California State Capitol building was evacuated Friday morning due to a reported threat investigation.

Sources in the Senate chamber tell CBS News Sacramento that state senators and staff have been told to leave the Capitol building and work remotely for the time being out of an abundance of caution.

California Highway Patrol also released a statement, saying that an email threat was received.

"At the direction of Joint Rules, the Capitol and Swing Space have been temporarily evacuated while California Highway Patrol officers search for any threats," CHP wrote.

A visible law enforcement presence outside the California State Capitol on Friday.

No specific details about the email threat have been released.

Friday's incident wouldn't be the first time this year that the State Capitol was evacuated.

Back in May, a potential anthrax threat also forced the evacuation of all Senate and staff. After testing the substance, authorities said it was confirmed to not be anthrax or anything dangerous.

This is a developing story.