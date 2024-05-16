Potential anthrax threat at California Capitol forces evacuation of senators, Senate staff

SACRAMENTO — A potential anthrax threat at the California State Capitol on Thursday forced an evacuation of the Senate and all staff, according to a memo obtained by CBS Sacramento.

The memo, sent from Secretary of the Senate Erika Contreras to all senators and staff, said the package was delivered to the 9th floor of the Swing Space building. That building, located at 10th and O Streets, is about two blocks from the Capitol building as it is under construction.

The package came with a threat that it contained anthrax. Gov. Gavin Newsom's office released a statement moments later saying the substance was tested and was confirmed not to be anthrax or dangerous.

California Secretary of the Senate

Contreras' memo said all staff and senators were advised to grab their belongings and exit the building immediately. After the package was tested, all staff and Senators were allowed to reenter the building.

California lawmakers in the Senate and Assembly had spent the day making tough decisions amid a tight budget year. Several popular measures—some related to psychedelics and workers' rights—were kept from moving forward through the Legislature.

A Senate hearing was in progress at the time the evacuation was issued.

The California Highway Patrol, Sacramento Fire Department and California Office of Emergency Services responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.