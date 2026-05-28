California Senate advances bill increasing penalties for attacks on utility workers

Utility workers already face tough conditions during storms, fires and working at night. But they say there's also a growing threat of being attacked on the job.

Some California lawmakers are making moves to help prevent assaults against utility crews. On Thursday, Senate Bill 1330 passed in the state Senate that supporters say will help deter violence and threats against these frontline workers.

A Pacific Gas and Electric contractor was shot on the job in El Dorado County last March, highlighting that danger utility crews sometimes face in the field.

"We've seen incidents where guns have been pulled, threats have been made," said Jill Long, a SMUD compliance specialist.

Long noted that she was held against her will in a customer's backyard in 2023, describing it as "frightening and unacceptable."

With rising utility bills and frustration over power safety shutoffs, utility companies say assaults are on the rise, with 450 violent threats or attacks against their workers since 2024.

State Senator Jesse Arreguín introduced the bill, which would increase penalties against anyone who attacks a utility worker. It doubles the maximum jail time to a year behind bars and a $2,000 fine for violence that doesn't rise to a felony.

"I recognize the emotional toll that such distressing incidents can have, the trauma that it can cause, the fear," Arreguín said.

If enacted as law, it would put power, gas, and water maintenance crews in the same class as other frontline workers like police, firefighters, EMTs, code enforcement and animal control officers.

"Frankly, we don't have a choice," said Hunter Stern, with IBEW Local 1245. "If there's something in the field that needs to be done, we're doing it, whether it's routine work or emergency work."

The bill is opposed by the American Civil Liberties Union and some public defenders who argue there are already existing laws in California that criminalize assaults and threats. They say enhancing penalties for select job classes creates inequitable justice.

But supporters say the law would help deter attacks and promote worker safety while on the job.

"It's past time that the state sends a message that we have your backs and that we pass legislation to ensure your safety," Arreguín said.

The PG&E contractor in the El Dorado shooting suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, and the suspect, Steven Carter, remains in jail on multiple counts of attempted murder.

The bill now moves on to the state assembly for consideration before it can be sent to the governor.