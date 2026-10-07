Northern California hiker found alive after days missing in remote terrain

A missing hiker was found alive after spending several days injured in remote terrain in Shasta County, officials said.

The Shasta County Sheriff's Office said Mary Beth Granberry, 72, had last been heard from Sept. 28 after apparently leaving on a camping trip. She was expected back by Oct. 1.

Family members found her vehicle Oct. 3 at the Cabin Creek Trailhead, prompting a joint search by Shasta and Siskiyou county crews.

Search teams found Granberry the next morning near Cabin Creek. She was conscious but had suffered serious injuries from a fall and exposure, officials said.

CHP Air Operations hoisted her from the trail and flew her to a landing zone. She was later taken to Mercy Medical Center in Redding.

The search effort for Mary Beth Granberry. Shasta County Search and Rescue Jeep Patrol

Officials said Granberry was in stable condition and her injuries were not life-threatening.

Search crews said the terrain included steep canyons, creeks and downed trees, making the rescue especially difficult.

The Shasta County Search and Rescue Jeep Patrol used the rescue as a reminder for people heading outdoors to plan ahead.

"Help us help you with planning, preparation, telling someone when and where you are going with your expected return date and time too," the group said.

The Cabin Creek Trailhead is in far Northern California, about 40 miles north of Redding and roughly 180 miles north of Sacramento.