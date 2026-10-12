California Proposition 5 would change state recall elections. Here's what to know.

California voters will decide in November whether to overhaul the state's recall election process.

Proposition 5, authored by Democratic state Sen. Josh Newman, would change how California fills vacancies when state officials are recalled. Under the current system, voters decide whether to remove an official and simultaneously select a potential replacement.

If approved, Proposition 5 would separate those decisions, with vacancies generally filled through subsequent special elections or appointments, depending on the office. The measure also includes specific rules for replacing a governor and would allow a recalled official to run in a special election to fill the position.

A September poll from the Public Policy Institute of California found that 59% of likely voters said they would vote against Proposition 5, while 35% said they would vote in favor. Another 5% were undecided.

The measure will appear on California's Nov. 3, 2026, general election ballot.

The proposal comes after California's failed 2021 effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom, which cost taxpayers more than $200 million, according to Newman.

But the measure faces opposition from Republicans who argue the existing system works and that changing it would limit voters' ability to choose their leaders.

Why Proposition 5 was introduced

California's recall process dates back more than a century. While recall efforts against state officials have been relatively rare, the 2003 recall of Democratic Gov. Gray Davis resulted in Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger taking office after winning a crowded replacement contest.

In 2018, Newman, a Democrat representing Orange County, became the target of a recall campaign. Nearly 60% of voters supported removing him from office, and his Republican opponent, Ling Ling Chang, replaced him.

Newman later won his seat back in the 2020 election. He said the experience helped shape his push to reform the recall system.

"My replacement was actually the same person whom I had defeated in the '26 election, 2016 election. And then I succeeded in getting reelected in 2020 by a fairly persuasive margin. And I think the point here is she actually took office with only 31% of the vote."

Newman argues the current system can allow a replacement candidate to take office without winning majority support, even when the official being recalled retains the support of most voters.

He said the failed Newsom recall also demonstrated the financial cost of the process.

"He won decisively, which is to say, the no vote beat the yes vote decisively by about the same margin as his original election and by his reelection. But at the end of the day, it wound up costing California taxpayers well over $200 million."

What would Proposition 5 change?

Under current law, voters in a recall election answer two questions: whether an elected official should be removed and who should replace that official if the recall succeeds.

Proposition 5 would eliminate the replacement question from the recall ballot.

The process for filling the vacancy would depend on the office. For legislative seats, a separate special election generally would be held. For other statewide offices, the governor would appoint a replacement under existing vacancy procedures.

The measure also establishes specific rules for the governor's office, including circumstances in which the lieutenant governor would serve as governor for the remainder of the term or until a successor is elected.

Supporters say the change would reduce political maneuvering and prevent candidates from taking office with only a small share of the vote.

Republicans oppose changing the recall process

Republican state Sen. Brian Jones argues California's existing recall system does not need to be changed.

"The recall process in California has been in place for over 100 years. It works. It's not used very often, so there's no reason to reform it at this point in time."

Jones also said elected officials should be accountable for their actions.

"Don't do something to get you recalled in the first place. If you make a promise to the voters, don't break the promise and you won't get recalled," he said.