Winning lottery ticket worth nearly $2M sold at Sacramento liquor store

A winning California Powerball ticket worth nearly $2 million was sold at a Sacramento liquor store, the California Lottery said on Saturday night.

The ticket — worth $1,975,554 — was sold at Lichine's Liquor & Deli on S. Land Park Drive.

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing were 1, 28, 31, 57 and 58, with a Powerball of 16. No California tickets matched all the numbers, but this ticket matched five numbers.

Whoever has the winning ticket has 180 days to claim the prize.

This isn't the first time Lichine's has sold a lottery ticket worth more than $1 million. Last year, it sold a ticket worth $1.7 million.

The jackpot is worth an estimated $1 billion, the seventh-largest in the lottery game's history and the second to reach $1 billion in 2025 after no ticket matched earlier in the week.

It was unclear if there were any winners of Saturday's jackpot.