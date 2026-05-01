California pastor who provides refuge for migrants explains why he takes his passport everywhere

In California's San Joaquin County, migrant families who are worried about deportations are turning to faith for refuge. The pastor who's leading that refuge is also taking personal precautions.

Inside Iglesia Luterana Santa María Peregrina, a Lutheran church in Stockton, Pastor Nelson Rabell-González is leading his congregation in two languages. His sermon is filled with hope.

"Regardless of any kind of walls we put up to divide people or labels, we're all children of god," he said.

Pastor Rabell-González preaches to his congregation, whom he affectionately calls his "migrant church."

"When you welcome the vulnerable, the marginalized, you welcome everyone," he said.

Pastor Rabell-González said he knows the political pressure many of them are facing.

"As a Black Puerto Rican from the Caribbean, I know what marginalization is," Pastor Rabell-González said. "I've experienced, of course, racism."

That personal experience is the reason why the reverend, who is a natural-born citizen, carries his passport everywhere he goes.

"I always have my passport with me when I travel, and the point that I wanted to convey is that many people feel that they're being racially profiled," Pastor Rabell-González said.

Marissa Hall is among many parishioners who are worried about federal immigration raids.

"With my mother-in-law also not having her papers, and being here legally, it does concern me, but I love the fact that here, he does accept anyone," she said of Pastor Rabell-González.

In February, Pastor Rabell-González attended the State of the Union address as a guest. There, he witnessed President Trump defending his immigration policies.

Still, Pastor Rabell-González said he continues to pray for immigrant communities living in fear.

"So it's important in the service, in the sermon, in the ministry we give the community a sense of dignity," he said.

Pastor Rabell-González noted that he remains hopeful that divine peace will prevail.

Pastor Rabell-González also leads a congregation in Escalon.

He said his churches are protected from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids under a current federal court preliminary injunction.