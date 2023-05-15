Megabus service returns to Sacramento and other major California cities

SACRAMENTO – Megabus service has returned to Sacramento and other major California cities.

The bargain bus service company announced their return to California earlier in the month, with the first rides to start May 15.

An expected increase in demand for travel, especially come the summer months, is the reason the company says they're coming back to the Golden State.

Megabus is returning to California!



That’s right – Megabus customers can soon enjoy direct service between Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Sacramento with six other cities along the way!



This service begins May 15, but you can get your tickets RIGHT NOW: https://t.co/osyW3Fset1 pic.twitter.com/0sjp82a1Dk — Megabus (@megabus) May 2, 2023

"Our customers have eagerly been awaiting our return and we're happy to be able to provide a new network of travel options just in time for the summer rush," said Colin Emberson, VP Commercial for Megabus, in a statement.

Megabus originally had California routes in the 2010s, but they were discontinued.

The company's new service will offer three trips daily between Anaheim, Los Angeles, Bakersfield, Fresno, San Francisco, Oakland and Sacramento, Megabus says.

A one-way ticket for one person going from Sacramento to Los Angeles is selling for $69.99 on May 15, the first day of California service, according to Megabus' website.