Location of man shot by ICE in California unknown after hospital release and arrest, lawyer says

The man shot by federal immigration agents in California's Stanislaus County last week has been released from the hospital and taken into custody, but his attorney says he does not know where his client is or what condition he is in.

Carlos Ivan Mendoza Hernandez was discharged from Doctors Medical Center in Modesto after undergoing multiple surgeries for injuries he sustained in the shooting. His attorney, Patrick Kolasinski, said a federal agent told him Hernandez was arrested following his release.

Kolasinski said he was initially told by a federal agent that Hernandez was being transported to the Sacramento County Main Jail. However, Kolasinski now says he has been unable to locate Hernandez.

Doctors Medical Center released a statement addressing Hernandez's discharge, saying decisions are made based on each patient's individual condition.

"Doctors Medical Center and our physicians make discharge determinations taking into account the unique circumstances of each patient, carefully considering the need for continued inpatient care," the statement said. "Discharge plans are tailored to provide for the safety and continued health journey of the patients. As always, our priority is providing compassionate, quality care for those who entrust us with their care."

It is also unclear what, if any, charges Hernandez may be facing.

Hernandez was hospitalized in critical condition following the shooting involving U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents along Interstate 5 in Patterson on April 7. According to federal officials, agents opened fire in self-defense after Hernandez allegedly attempted to drive his vehicle toward them.

Federal authorities have described the incident as a targeted traffic stop, saying Hernandez was wanted for questioning in El Salvador in connection with a homicide investigation. But Kolasinski has disputed that, pointing to court records from El Salvador that show Hernandez was previously acquitted of a homicide charge.

In the days following the shooting, Hernandez remained hospitalized in intensive care with injuries to his face and arm and underwent multiple surgeries. Kolasinski said Hernandez had an additional procedure the day before his release.

CBS News Sacramento reached out to the U.S. Attorney's Office and the FBI for more information. The U.S. Attorney's Office said it will issue a press release on Tuesday.

The case remains under investigation.