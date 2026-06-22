California man who set sleeping homeless woman on fire gets 7 years to life

A Northern California man who was convicted of setting an elderly homeless woman on fire while she slept has been sentenced to seven years to life in state prison, prosecutors announced Monday.

The San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office said 68-year-old Louie Martinez was sentenced for first-degree attempted murder, along with a consecutive eight-month term for arson of property.

The sentence stems from a February 2025 attack in downtown Lodi.

An elderly woman experiencing homelessness was sleeping on the ground near an intersection when Martinez approached and intentionally set her bedding on fire.

The woman woke up as flames spread to her hand and engulfed her belongings. Firefighters quickly arrived and put the fire out.

The victim suffered injuries but recovered and later testified during Martinez's trial.

Investigators identified Martinez through surveillance video captured near the scene, which showed Martinez holding a flammable object and setting the fire.

Martinez was located not long after and taken into custody. He had two lighters and a canister of butane in his possession, prosecutors said. Investigators also noted burn marks and partial melting on his shoes. Martinez reportedly claimed the damage was caused by smoking cigarettes.

Prosecutors said Martinez, who was using a wheelchair at the time, admitted he knew someone was present where he started the fire.

A San Joaquin County jury convicted Martinez earlier this year.