Central California man found guilty of setting elderly homeless woman on fire

A Central California man has been convicted for setting an elderly homeless woman on fire during an incident last year, prosecutors said.

San Joaquin District Attorney Ron Freitas' office announced Friday that a jury convicted 68-year-old Louie Martinez of attempted murder and arson. Martinez was convicted in connection with a Feb. 2025 incident in downtown Lodi, where prosecutors said he set fire to the bedding of a woman sleeping outdoors near an intersection.

"This was a callous and depraved act of violence against one of our most vulnerable community members," Freitas said in a statement. "Setting an elderly person on fire while they slept is an attack on human decency itself. Thanks to the diligent work of our prosecutors and law enforcement partners, justice has been served, and this dangerous individual will now face severe consequences for his actions."

Prosecutors said the victim was asleep on the ground when Martinez approached and used a flammable object to ignite the woman's bedding. The flames rapidly spread to her hand and surrounded her.

Firefighters quickly responded and extinguished the fire. The victim recovered from her injuries and testified at trial, according to the DA's office.

Surveillance footage reviewed by police showed the man holding a flammable item, igniting the fire and kicking the item towards the victim.

Martinez was located by police shortly after the fire with two lighters and butane in his possession, prosecutors said. His shoes showed partial melting and burn marks, which he falsely attributed to smoking.

According to prosecutors, Martinez was in a wheelchair at the time and admitted to knowing someone was present at the location where he started the fire.

Jail records show Martinez remains in custody at the San Joaquin County Jail without bail. He is scheduled to be sentenced at a hearing on June 22.