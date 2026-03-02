California man says parents are trapped in Tehran home as Iranian capital bombed

A Northern California man's parents are stuck in the Iranian war zone. Roseville resident Bardia Hariri's mother and father are safe in their Tehran home, as the city has been bombed around them.

With the internet mostly out across the Middle Eastern country, Hariri's mother was able to call him for the first time since the U.S. and Israel began striking the area on Saturday.

"The first thing I asked my mom was, 'How do you feel?' " Hariri said. "She says, 'It's a mixed feeling. We hear the bomb. First, we get happy that one of those corrupt officials is gone, then we get scared. What if one of the next bombs is happening next to our neighborhood?' "

Hariri's parents flew to Tehran to visit in December, and he says they are now stuck, fearful it's too unsafe to fly out. Communication is not always possible, and it's expensive.

"One minute is almost $50 or $60 for them, and keep in mind, a pensioner doesn't make more than $200 a month," Hariri said.

Hariri is monitoring the military strikes on social media and watching the Iran International news channel for updates.

The country's internet was mostly blacked out by the Islamic Republic of Iran in the months leading up to the strikes, as reports of 20,000 people being killed by the regime over widespread protests against it.

"We are all numb," Hariri said. "Nothing can make us happy or sad because we are all stressed."

Hariri said he supports the U.S. military action and said that critics of what Trump administration officials say were pre-emptive strikes should consider the options.

"What is the alternative?" Hariri said. "Asking the administration or international political parties to negotiate with this regime? Well that didn't work for 47 years. This is the regime's game plan."

President Trump has called the strikes on Iran the "last best chance" to take out Iran's ballistic missiles and nuclear program. Democrats have largely denounced the U.S. military action in Iran, which came without congressional approval and has resulted in at least six U.S. service member deaths.

"Make no mistake: the Iranian regime has sanctioned terrorism, and undermined democracy and the human rights of its people," Democratic National Committee chair Ken Martin said in a statement over the weekend. "But our nation deserves better than a government that shoots first and asks questions later."

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt also said on Monday that 49 of "the most senior Iranian regime leaders" have been killed in the strikes.

"You see how much frustration we should have to ask a foreign country to attack us because that's the only solution to get liberation," Hariri said.