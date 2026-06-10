California man hits bear with hatchet in fight that injured 2 people, dogs

A California couple was injured after discovering their dogs were fighting a bear in the Mammoth Lakes area earlier this week, police said.

Early Monday morning, a woman in the Old Mammoth area heard her dogs barking outside of her home and soon discovered a roughly 70-pound, 17-month-old black bear fighting a dog.

When the woman went outside and attempted to break up the fight, another dog got out, and the bear turned its attention toward the woman, the Mammoth Lakes Police Department said.

Police said the bear bit and clawed the woman. This is when a man came outside and was "aggressively confronted by the bear," police said.

The woman grabbed a water bottle and used it to hit the bear, freeing the man. This is when the man went inside the home, grabbed a hatchet and used it to strike the bear multiple times, police said.

The bear suffered critical injuries and was later euthanized by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife due to its threat to the public.

The man and woman in the fight went to the hospital with what police said were "significant injuries," and are expected to make a full recovery. The dogs sustained minor injuries.

"Incidents like this are extremely rare in Mammoth Lakes," Mammoth Lakes Police Chief Dan Casabian said in a statement. "Bears almost always avoid humans and will flee when confronted. This type of aggressive behavior is highly unusual."

Following this incident, officials are reminding people to give bears their space, back away slowly and never run from a bear.