California's "Leno's Law" signed, expanding classic car smog exemptions

California is expanding its smog-check exemption to more classic cars under a bill signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday.

Newsom signed Senate Bill 1392, known as "Leno's Law," at Jay Leno's Garage in Burbank. The law will create a phased-in exemption for qualifying collector vehicles from model years 1976 through 1985.

California currently exempts vehicles made before the 1976 model year from the state's regular smog-check requirement. Under the new law, qualifying collector vehicles made before 1981 will become exempt beginning Jan. 1, 2028.

One additional model year will then be added annually, eventually reaching 1985 model-year vehicles in 2033.

To qualify, vehicles must either be insured as collector vehicles or be driven less than 1,000 miles per year, according to the governor's office. The restrictions are intended to limit the exemption to cars preserved for occasional use rather than everyday transportation.

The law was jointly authored by state Sens. Dave Cortese, a San Jose Democrat, and Shannon Grove, a Bakersfield Republican. It passed both chambers of the Legislature before being sent to Newsom's desk earlier this month.

The measure follows an earlier effort backed by comedian and prominent car collector Jay Leno.

Leno joined Grove and classic-car owners outside the state Capitol in Sacramento in April 2025 to rally for SB 712, which would have created a broader rolling exemption for collector vehicles at least 35 years old. That proposal ultimately failed to become law.

Leno was joined by California Gov. Gavin Newsom at his garage in Burbank for the bill signing. Gov. Gavin Newsom's Press Office

Lawmakers returned this year with a narrower version, limiting the exemption to specific model years and vehicles that meet the collector insurance or mileage requirements.

Supporters have argued that classic and collectible cars are generally driven far less than daily-use vehicles and make up a small share of California vehicles. The governor's office said the affected cars contribute relatively little to statewide emissions compared with higher-use commuter and commercial vehicles.

Newsom also signed two other car-related measures at Wednesday's event, including a bill creating a specialized California lowrider license plate and another aimed at speeding up state review of aftermarket vehicle parts.

The law does not immediately change smog requirements for affected vehicles. The first expanded exemptions take effect Jan. 1, 2028.

Leno, best known as the former longtime host of "The Tonight Show," has also spent decades collecting, restoring and driving classic and unusual vehicles. His extensive collection is housed at his Burbank garage and ranges from early steam and electric cars to modern supercars.