Leno's Law advances in California, could ease smog rules for classic cars

A California bill, known as Leno's Law, aimed at easing smog-check requirements for older collector cars is advancing through the state Legislature.

State Sens. Dave Cortese (D-San José) and Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) held a rally for classic-car enthusiasts outside the state Capitol Wednesday, announcing that the bill had cleared the Senate with bipartisan support.

The measure is scheduled to be considered by the Assembly Appropriations Committee on Thursday.

Under current law, vehicles manufactured before 1976 are exempt from smog-check requirements. If approved, the legislation would extend exemptions to class cars built between 1976 and 1985 that are used primarily for exhibition purposes and have limited use on public roadways.

The exemption would be phased in beginning next January, initially applying to vehicles built before 1981 and expanding by one model year for five years.

For classic-car owners such as Kemyatta Harris, that means she is waiting for the exemption to eventually reach her 1984 El Camino.

"It just sits in the garage," she said. "I take photos and I just can't wait to pass it."

Harris said she spends between $700 and $800 every two years addressing issues related to getting her 1984 El Camino through the smog-check process.

"It took me about two years to build and I'm still building," Harris said. "It's always something you always got to fix."

Leno's Law was first introduced in 2025, with former late-night comic and longtime classic car enthusiast Jay Leno backing the proposal.

Cortese said classic cars are about more than transportation and represent an important part of California's culture.

"For generations, cars have been part of how Californians express themselves," Cortese said, pointing to restoration, customization, motorsports, lowriders, car clubs, parades, museums and community gatherings.

Grove said the legislation would only pour back into the state's economy and preserve California's automotive history.

"These are not just junkers clogging up the freeways," Grove said. "They're cars that bring back memories of high school."

Grove said the legislation is intended to ensure classic-car enthusiasts are included in California's future.

"It's a California for all and all need to be included," she said.

The senators said they have been working with members of the Assembly Appropriations Committee and Gov. Gavin Newsom's office to get this bill to the finish line.