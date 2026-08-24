California legislators push energy bills as electricity costs remain among nation's highest

California lawmakers are pushing a package of energy bills aimed at lowering electricity costs and making clean energy more accessible as residents continue to face some of the highest utility rates in the country.

California has the second-highest electricity rates in the nation, according to the state Legislative Analyst's Office. Electricity also has become one of the fastest-growing household expenses in the state, according to UC Berkeley experts.

Democratic lawmakers promoted several energy proposals Monday, urging their passage before next week's legislative deadline on Aug. 31.

One of those measures, Senate Bill 913 by Sen. Josh Becker, would allow customer-owned clean energy resources, including home batteries and smart thermostats, to compete with traditional power sources to help improve reliability on the state's electrical grid.

Another proposal, backed by Assemblymember Chris Ward, would require the California Public Utilities Commission to place greater value on community solar and battery storage as part of efforts to lower energy costs.

Ward said the proposal could also reduce regulatory barriers for homeowners with existing rooftop solar while expanding access to solar power for people who cannot install panels on their own homes.

"One thing that's never been in the mix is, what do we do about the 55% of Californians who are renters, who are low-income families, who are in places that don't necessarily support a rooftop solar system?" Ward said. "How do they get to be a part of it when they want to be able to buy into solar systems and make their contributions?"

The legislature is also considering Senate Bill 868, authored by Sen. Scott Wiener, which would address regulatory barriers surrounding plug-in balcony solar systems.

Republican lawmakers, however, are questioning whether the proposals will actually make energy more affordable for Californians.

State Sen. Tony Strickland said residents are already struggling with the cost of everyday necessities.

"We have the highest gas tax and the highest gas prices in the nation. And right now people can't afford a home," Strickland said.

Strickland argued that additional energy policies could place an even greater financial burden on Californians, particularly seniors and young people.

"Seniors on fixed income can't afford these policies. Young college students are trying to make it. They can't afford these policies," Strickland said.

He said California needs to focus on affordability as it considers its long-term energy strategy.

"A lot of families are having to decide between a gallon of milk and a gallon of gas," Strickland said. "Living paycheck to paycheck. And we keep putting more of a burden on them so they can't afford to live here, and then they end up moving to another state."

Becker's bill is currently being considered by the Assembly Appropriations Committee. Ward's solar energy proposal is on the Senate floor awaiting a final vote, while Wiener's SB 868 is also being considered in the Assembly.