California lawmakers pass bill that would require new cars to alert speeding drivers

SACRAMENTO – California lawmakers passed a bill that would require vehicles to warn drivers who are speeding in an effort to reduce traffic deaths.

Democratic San Francisco Senator Scott Wiener authored Senate Bill 961, which would require all cars manufactured or sold in California to be equipped with speed warning technology called intelligent speed assistance.

The requirement would go into effect for 2030 model-year vehicles and aims to cut down on traffic deaths, Wiener said.

"The rise in road deaths in California is a completely preventable tragedy," Wiener said. "The evidence is clear: Rising levels of dangerous speeding are placing all Californians in danger, and by taking prudent steps to improve safety, we can save lives. California should lead the nation with action to improve the safety of our streets."

The bill builds off a similar requirement that went into effect in the European Union in July and would make California the first state to pass a bill of this sort.

It would work by warning drivers of passenger vehicles, trucks and buses with a single sound and visual signal each time they drive 10 mph over the speed limit.

It would not apply to emergency vehicles, motorcycles or passenger vehicles that are not equipped with either a GPS or front-facing camera.

California Senate Republicans sent Gov. Gavin Newsom a letter requesting that he veto the bill, saying it "imposes an extreme burden on the majority of responsible drivers" and that the state should increase police presence and punish drivers who violate traffic laws.

"The state's traffic safety crisis will not be solved by government taking the wheel," said Republican Senator Roger Niello. "We should focus on increasing police presence in our communities and punishing drivers who violate our laws."

Newsom has until Sept. 30 to act on the bill.