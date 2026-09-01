California lawmakers approve bill to toughen penalties for assaults against utility workers

A bill that would toughen penalties for assaults against utility workers is being sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk, after being approved by the California legislature.

Lawmakers advanced Senate Bill 1330 by State Sen. Jesse Arreguín (D-Oakland) in a bipartisan vote on Monday, ahead of a legislative deadline. The bill places utility workers in the same class of other protected public service professionals such as peace officers, health care workers, nurses and lifeguards.

If signed into law, assault or battery against utility workers would be punishable by imprisonment of up to one year in county jail, a $2,000 fine, or both.

"SB 1330 comes at a critical time where our frontline workers are being attacked while being on the frontlines of supporting our communities' health and safety," Arreguín said in a statement Tuesday.

The bill's passage in the legislature follows recent attacks against utility workers.

In March, contract workers for Pacific Gas & Electric Co. in El Dorado County were shot at as they were attempting to replace a power pole. One of the workers was injured, along with two sheriff's deputies who were shot during a standoff with the suspect. The suspect was later taken into custody.

Last month, a crew with Southern California Edison was shot at as they were working in the community of Mentone in San Bernardino County. The suspect died following a shootout with sheriff's deputies.

According to Arreguín's office, there have been at least 450 violent incidents or threats targeting workers of California's major utility companies since 2024.