Deputies kill Mentone man after he allegedly shot at SoCal Edison employees

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department killed a man accused of shooting at SoCal Edison employees on Friday.

Deputies said the SoCal Edison crew was working along the 300 block of King Street when the suspect allegedly opened fire at around 10:50 a.m. The man barricaded himself inside his house when deputies arrived, according to the sheriff's department.

The department's Specialized Enforcement Division, its version of SWAT, and crisis negotiators responded to the scene. They tried to get the suspect to surrender peacefully for hours.

The few hours of negotiating turned into a brief firefight after the suspect started shooting at deputies, according to the sheriff's department. None of the deputies were wounded in the gunbattle, but the suspect suffered fatal wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said no civilians were wounded in the shootings.

Law enforcement closed the roads for several hours during the standoff.