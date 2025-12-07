California International Marathon runner experiences cardiac arrest mid-race

A California International Marathon runner is recovering after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest during the race, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said on Sunday.

The runner, identified as a woman in her 30s, collapsed halfway through the race, in Carmichael, and was found unresponsive, Metro Fire said.

Medical staff immediately performed CPR and used an automated external defibrillator, AED, to help the woman regain a pulse. She was then able to breathe on her own and was taken to a hospital.

Metro Fire said she was alert and in stable condition.

"This positive outcome to this point was made possible by the quick actions of bystanders and on-scene EMS personnel, as well as the coordinated efforts of our fire dispatchers and command post staff. It also reflects the extensive planning and preparation carried out by multiple agencies including the California International Marathon staff, fire, EMS, dispatchers and law enforcement over the past several months to ensure the safety and security of all race participants," Metro Fire said.

The CIM is a 26-mile, 385-yard course that runs from the Folsom Dam to the State Capitol in Sacramento. According to the event page, there were 17 aid stations along the route.

The race began at 7 a.m., and the finish line closed at 1:30 p.m.