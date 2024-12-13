California offers $2,000 incentive for some low-income residents to purchase e-bikes

Some Californians will be eligible to receive $2,000 to buy an electric bike in an effort to get more cars off the road and keep more money in their pocket. It also has great health benefits.

These days, you see them all over the place. E-bikes are a feature on California roads and they're only getting more popular.

"It really opens up the opportunity for bicycling for more folks. As technology improves and prices come down it really is available to more people," said Kendra Ramsey, the executive director of the California Bicycle Association.

The California e-bike incentive project was launched by the California Air Resource Board. Applicants have to be a California resident and 18 years old. It's aimed at low-income individuals. So household income must be no more than $45,000 for individuals, $61,000 for a family of two and no more than $93,000 for a family of four.

"A lot of these folks are those who might have older cars that are problematic, maybe higher pollution rates," Ramsey said. "So they can switch some of their trips to an e-bike. Or folks that don't have a car at all who are often relying on friends and family members for rides and this will really open up a lot of opportunity. Get them to work and school. All the things they need to do in their lives."

The $2,000 credit will act as a discount at the point of sale. E-bikes can cost anywhere from $1,000 to $6,000.

"It's set at a level where you are getting a quality e-bike. You can only get an approved e-bike from the list they provide from an approved retailer," Ramsey said.

The air resource board has an interactive map of where you can buy one. But act quickly, the vouchers are expected to go quickly.

"We're hoping it goes smoothly but other states with similar programs have seen websites crash. So they're launching it a little smaller so they can fine-tune the system," Ramsey said.

The program will start to accept applications on the website at 6 p.m. on Dec. 18. The first installment of the launch will offer $3 million to help fund up to 1,500 e-bikes and more rounds will follow.