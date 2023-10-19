Watch CBS News
Local News

California Governor Gavin Newsom traveling to Israel ahead of China trip

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO - California Governor Gavin Newsom says he's traveling to Israel.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday, the governor wrote:  "I'm on my way to Israel. I'll be meeting with those impacted by the horrific terrorist attacks and offering California's support."


It's reported that Newsom will travel to Israel before a trip to China next week to "advance climate action, economic development & tourism, & to combat xenophobia."

According to the governor's office, he plans to spend a week in China traveling throughout the country and meeting with "key national, subnational and business partners."

First published on October 19, 2023 / 11:27 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.