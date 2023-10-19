California Governor Gavin Newsom traveling to Israel ahead of China trip

SACRAMENTO - California Governor Gavin Newsom says he's traveling to Israel.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday, the governor wrote: "I'm on my way to Israel. I'll be meeting with those impacted by the horrific terrorist attacks and offering California's support."

It's reported that Newsom will travel to Israel before a trip to China next week to "advance climate action, economic development & tourism, & to combat xenophobia."

According to the governor's office, he plans to spend a week in China traveling throughout the country and meeting with "key national, subnational and business partners."