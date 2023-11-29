California Gov. Newsom to face off against Gov. DeSantis in nationally televised debate

Newsom to face off against DeSantis in nationally televised debate

SACRAMENTO — California Governor Gavin Newsom will be taking center stage in the national spotlight once again when he takes on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in a made-for-TV debate.

The pair have formed a fierce rivalry in recent years.

"His zest for demonization is particularly unique, Ron DeSantis," Newsom said of DeSantis in September ahead of the GOP debate in Simi Valley.

"We're scheduled to have a little tussle with your governor on Fox News," Desantis said.

The grappling governors' heavyweight bout will be moderated by Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Newsom said at the GOP debate in Simi Valley that this was DeSantis' idea.

"He's running for President of the United States. I'm not. I think it's a disqualifier for him. I'm actually quite embarrassed that he wants to do that," Newsom said.

"I think the debate is useful because California is really the Petrie dish for American liberalism," DeSantis said.

Sonoma State Political Professor David McCuan will be watching the two trading policy positions and put-downs and says Newsom will likely try to appeal to the Fox audience by appearing moderate.

"There's a lot at stake here, and there's a lot at stake because these two also potentially match up in 2028," McCuan said.

Immigration debate is bound to be among the political issues raised.

It comes after DeSantis used Florida State funds to fly migrants from Texas to Sacramento, prompting Newsom to tweet: "@RonDeSantis you small, pathetic man. This isn't Martha's Vineyard. Kidnapping charges?"

The rules of the debate are no notes and no audience. It is scheduled to last 90 minutes and be broadcast live on Fox News Thursday at 6pm Pacific Time.