California GOP to challenge redrawn congressional districts approved by voters in Prop 50 redistricting measure

The California Republican Party said Wednesday it will sue to challenge the new congressional map approved by voters under Proposition 50.

The Dhillon Law Group, Assemblyman David Tangipa (R-Fresno), and other California GOP leaders announced the lawsuit the morning after Election Day.

CBS News projected Tuesday that California voters passed Prop. 50. Votes are still being counted, but the Yes vote was ahead by a 63.8% to 36.2% margin as of Wednesday morning.

Prop. 50 aimed to make several GOP-held congressional districts in California more competitive for Democrats in the 2026 midterms, as a counter to Republican-favored redistricting in states like Texas.

This is a developing story.