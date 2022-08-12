California Garlic Festival preps underway in Stockton

STOCKTON – Preparations are underway for this year's annual garlic festival, just not in Gilroy.

It's being held in Stockton instead.

The newly named California Garlic Festival is being organized by the same group responsible for the San Joaquin Asparagus Festival.

Its emergence comes after the organizers behind the long-running Gilroy Garlic Festival announced earlier this year that the event would be canceled for the foreseeable future.

The original festival's organizers have said it felt like the even was being stolen from them. However, the new promoters argued that they were saving the festival.

This weekend's California Garlic Festival is being held at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds. It's scheduled to run from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Organizers say they're expecting about 10,000 people a day to come through the gates.