California exploring plans to provide affordable housing for teachers

SACRAMENTO - Across the nation, school districts are challenged by the teacher shortage.

Supporters say that in order to keep educators in the classroom, you first have to keep them in the community.

School districts are normally known for teaching tomorrow's leaders, but they could also have an effect on California's housing market.

"Statewide, there are about 75,000 parcels of at least one acre or more that would be suitable for redevelopment as an educator workforce housing," said Troy Flint, a spokesperson for California School Boards Association.

The association believes districts could transform their either unused or underutilized properties into affordable housing for teachers and families.

It is no pie-in-the-sky idea since a few school districts, like in the Bay Area, are embracing the concept.

A statewide rollout would require the governor to sign AB 2295.

"None of us go into the profession to get rich but we all need a place to live, and we all need to feed our families and so forth," said David Fisher, a second-grade teacher and union president of the Sacramento City Teachers Association.

According to Rent.com, a one-bedroom apartment in Sacramento on average is $2,287 currently. It is $2,723 for a two-bedroom unit.

To keep teachers from leaving the profession, supporters say affordable housing could not only reverse the shortage throughout California, but it is also possible given the space available.

With school enrollment numbers down in the state, there is also a belief that more districts will have underutilized spaces for affordable housing.

The governor has until the end of this month to either sign or veto this legislation.