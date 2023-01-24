California educators honored in annual "Teachers of the Year" ceremony in Sacramento

Teachers of the Year ceremony held in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Educators from across California were in Sacramento for the annual "teacher of the year" ceremony.

Five educators are receiving the honor of being named the state's 2023 "teacher of the year." So what's their classroom secret?

"I lead with love, with humor, with candor," said Jason Torres-Rangel, a teacher with the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD). "I'm myself with my students."

"I always try to be the teacher that I'd want to have myself," said Ben Case, a teacher with the Irvine Unified School District.

The recognition comes as many say it's a tough time to be a teacher.

"There's a lot of fatigue for educators. There's been a lot of resignations and retirements," said Tony Thurmond, California superintendent of public instruction.

"It's challenging, but it's rewarding," said Bridgette Donald-Blue, a teacher with the LAUSD.

And schools and students are still trying to bounce back from the pandemic.

"There is a lot of anxiety right now," said Catherine Borek, a teacher with the Compton Unified School District.

"Students are really glad to be back in the classroom," Torres-Rangel said.

"I feel like, if anything, kids need us now more than ever," Case said.

Test scores show students' academic performance has suffered.

"It could take a handful of years for young people to overcome the difficulties," Thurmond said.

Many school districts are also struggling to hire qualified educators.

"The teacher shortage is real," Case said.

So what is California doing to get more people in the classrooms?

"We're offering a $20,000 scholarship for someone who wants to become a teacher or a counselor in our schools," Thurmond said. "We're putting on some career fairs."

Those being honored encourage more people to consider becoming a teacher.

"Teaching gives you a sense of purpose over and over again," Borek said.

"iI you want to make a difference, this is a great place to be," Case said.

And they say working with kids offers unprecedented rewards.

"That person that gets to usher them through this really critical moment in their lives is priceless," Torres-Rangek said.

"You get to come into a classroom and feel like your life means something," Borek said. "That's better than a high paycheck."

Of the five people named top teachers tonight, Torres-Rangel will represent California in the national teacher of the year competition this spring in Washington, D.C.