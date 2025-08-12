California could save $225 million yearly by ditching return-to-office mandate, audit finds

A new audit found that the State of California could save hundreds of millions of dollars a year by not enforcing return-to-office orders for state workers.

The audit comes amid the saga for state workers and the political debate between remote versus in-person work. It found that Gov. Gavin Newsom's office "did not gather some important information about space needs and costs" before ordering employees back to the office four days a week, and that ending telework could cost the state $225 million a year.

Assemblymember Josh Hoover requested the audit and said the findings dispute Newsom's calls for a one-size-fits-all hybrid work order.

"One of the big problems is that the governor's office was not prepared for a return-to-work order," Hoover said. "I really don't think this should be a partisan issue. I think we should be doing what makes the most sense from a policy standpoint."

The audit found that some state departments don't have the space for all their employees to return to the office four days a week after ending office leases during the pandemic.

The audit shows the Department of Health Care Services would need 541 more workspaces, and the Department of Resources, Recycling and Recovery needs 123 more workspaces.

"He told state agencies you need to prepare for telework and implement telework, and that led to decisions where in some cases they're not set up to get employees back," Hoover said.

Newsom's office issued a response disagreeing with the study, saying:

"This audit on state telework is not a scientific study, nor does it paint a complete picture of the state workforce or the benefits of working in person. While we appreciate the auditor's time in collecting this information, we respectfully disagree with the auditor's findings, which are based on estimates and, as noted throughout the audit, hypothetical theories and incomplete information. However, we will take their recommendations into account as we move forward with managing the state workforce and facilities."

State worker unions have protested the governor's four-day return to office orders, which are currently set to take effect in July 2026. Now, this audit is adding to the dispute.

"For me, it has been a reminder that we cannot rest," Neto said.

The audit recommends that the state legislature jump into this debate and create laws requiring every state department to decide which positions should be remote and in person.

Assemblymember Hoover said that he hopes to introduce that legislation next year.