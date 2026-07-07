California Conservation Corps celebrates 50 years of disaster response, environmental service

The California Conservation Corps (CCC) is called into action nearly every time a major disaster strikes the state. On Tuesday, they are celebrating a big anniversary.

It was 50 years ago that the state organization was first founded. Past and present members gathered to recognize the major milestone.

From sandbagging levees during floods to clearing away dangerous dry brush during wildfires, "you name it, we're on the frontlines, we're there to make a difference," said Sloane Viola, California Conservation Corps chief deputy director.

For five decades, the California Conservation Corps has been responding to disasters and improving natural resources across the state.

"It does take a special person because it is really hard work and demanding," Viola said.

Their motto describes what it's like to be on a crew.

"Hard work, low pay, miserable conditions," said Robert Burkhardt, a corps alumnus.

Burkhardt was one of the CCC's original members back in 1976.

"It was wonderful because there were no rules," he said. "We had to make them up."

He helped build hiking paths in Yosemite National Park that are still in use today.

"You had to build trails that would last at least 100 years, and we delivered," Burkhardt said.

Former California Gov. Jerry Brown was among the dignitaries in Sacramento celebrating the golden anniversary of the corps. He helped create the CCC during his first term in office and had a very specific goal for the organization.

"To work together for the environment for the future, that's what this program is all about," Brown said.

Over the last half-century, there have been more than 138,000 CCC members.

"We're taking young adults and giving them the education, training and experience they need," Viola said.

In that time, they've planted more than 25 million trees and worked on more than 13,000 miles of backcountry trails, enough to go up and down the state 18 times.

"It's people in the outdoors working for a much greater cause and doing it together," Brown said.

Today, there are about 1,600 active members. People interested in signing up must be between 18 and 25 years old and be California residents.