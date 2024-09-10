California bartender arrested for allegedly selling psilocybin mushrooms to undercover ABC agents

NORTH SAN JUAN – The bartender of a Nevada County tavern has been arrested after a year-long investigation into his alleged drug dealing while on shift.

According to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office, deputies and Alcoholic Beverage Control agents started investigating Evan Richard Gibbins in August 2023. Agents were doing a routine compliance check of Brass Rail Tavern in North San Juan when they noticed several alleged violations.

Deputies say they spoke to bar staff about the violations. ABC agents also continued to keep a close eye on the bar.

Undercover agents were then sold psilocybin mushrooms allegedly by Gibbins at least three times in subsequent visits, the sheriff's office says.

Gibbins, 39, was arrested by ABC agents and deputies as he showed up to work on Sept. 5.

Psilocybin mushrooms were allegedly found while searching Gibbins' car, the sheriff's office says, and cannabis was also found in different parts of the bar.

Gibbins has been booked into jail and is being held on $105,000 bond.