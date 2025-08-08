Body recovered of boy, 15, missing after deadly California Aqueduct crash

Authorities say the body of the 15-year-old boy missing after a driver crashed into the California Aqueduct near Patterson has been found.

California Highway Patrol confirmed Friday that the boy's body was found around 7 a.m. The body was found about two miles downstream from the crash scene, officials say.

The discovery comes days after the deadly crash where an SUV went off Interstate 5 and into the water near Sperry Avenue.

Crews initially pulled the SUV out of the water on Tuesday and found the driver dead inside.

At first, CHP believed the driver was the only occupant of the SUV. Officers later learned that a 15-year-old boy was also in the vehicle and was now missing.

A search effort was launched, culminating in the recovery on Friday.