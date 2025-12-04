California animal rights activist sentenced to 90 days in jail for taking chickens from Perdue poultry plant

A California animal rights activist who took four chickens from a Perdue Farms poultry plant in Sonoma County was sentenced on Wednesday to 90 days in jail following her conviction in October.

Zoe Rosenberg, an activist with Berkeley-based Direct Action Everywhere, or DxE, was convicted of felony conspiracy, trespassing and other charges following a seven-week trial. Rosenberg did not dispute taking the chickens from the plant in Petaluma, but argued that the animals were ill and being mistreated, and she was rescuing them from a cruel situation.

Petaluma Poultry denied that the animals were being mistreated at the plant, owned by Maryland-based Perdue, one of the country's largest poultry producers and meat processors.

Rosenberg was ordered to report to jail on Dec. 10. The District Attorney's Office said 60 days of the 90-day sentence can be served at jail alternatives, such as house arrest with electronic home monitoring. Rosenberg will also serve two years of probation and was ordered to stay away from all Perdue facilities in the county. A hearing will determine the amount of exact amount of restitution to be imposed, with the court setting an initial figure of $102,000.

Prosecutors sought a six-month sentence with no jail alternatives. District Attorney Carla Rodriguez said in a press release that Rosenberg and DxE lacked credibility during the trial.

"As the jury's quick verdict demonstrated, their claims without exception were built on selective omissions, misunderstandings, and a willingness to ignore clear facts that cut against their narrative," Rodriguez said. "Simply stated, breaking into a heavily regulated, biosecure food processing facility that supplies food to consumers in this county and across the country is dangerous and illegal. Strong beliefs do not excuse fabricated conclusions, and they do not place anyone above the law."

During her trial, Rosenberg testified she disguised herself as a plant worker using a fake badge to gain access and remove the chicken birds. She later posted a video of her actions on social media.

DxE named the birds Poppy, Ivy, Aster, and Azalea and sent them live to an animal sanctuary.

"I will not apologize for taking sick, neglected animals to get medical care," Rosenberg said in following her conviction. "When we see cruelty and violence, we can choose to ignore it or to intervene and try to make the world a better place. I chose to intervene, and because I did, Poppy, Ivy, Aster, and Azalea are alive today. For that, I will never be sorry."

Rosenberg's legal team has said it would appeal the verdict.