CalFresh payments will be paused in November amid ongoing government shutdown

With the federal government still shut down, CalFresh recipients will now officially see their November benefits delayed, according to the California Department of Social Services.

The deadline for the government to reopen before federal food programs like SNAP would see their funding dry up was Thursday, October 23.

President Trump and Congress failed to reopen the federal government. CalFresh will be delayed in November. You can keep using your existing benefits as usual. No action is required. Visit https://t.co/Jzf3MnlS4r for more information. pic.twitter.com/Z6BqOkCheC — CDSS (@CaliforniaDSS) October 23, 2025



The disruption will impact the more than 5.5 million Californians who rely on CalFresh benefits to be loaded onto their EBT cards each month. More than 60% of those enrolled are seniors and children.

"It's not only challenging, it's a bit of a crisis," said Caitlyn Sly, CEO of the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano counties.

The food bank is already feeding 65,000 households a month, which makes up nearly 3 million meals, between the two Bay Area counties.

Sly anticipates many neighbors will be needing the food bank's help for the first time in light of the CalFresh delays. She says state data shows only one-third of CalFresh recipients also utilize help from a local food bank statewide. For that group and the remaining two-thirds, she anticipates there will be a huge influx of need.

The food bank posted a message of warning on its website.

An alert on the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano website

"We know that we're going to see tens of thousands of more people coming to us," said Sly. "We are prepared to ramp up service at all of our sites and support our partner agencies as well."

The delays will impact real people like Christina, who chose not to provide her last name, of Fairfield.

Christina relies on monthly CalFresh payments to keep food on the table.

Christina, a recipient of CalFresh benefits in Fairfield, Calif.

"It changed my life. It takes a lot of burden off me, so it's not so stressful," Christina said. "Because I'm a diabetic and it's good to get veggies and fresh fruits and healthy foods, not processed food."

Christina used to line up for free food at St. Mark's food pantry in Fairfield, which is a partner agency of the Solano food bank. Now, she volunteers there almost daily and knows she can relate to those who show up on an empty stomach.

"It's going to be a lot of people out there doing some crazy stuff. People need the food stamps, they need to eat. They're going to be very desperate," said Christina.

She worries, with CalFresh payments paused, where she and others in need in Solano County will be.

"I'm on a fixed income, so I'm going to have to figure out how I'm going to buy food and it's going to be hard," said Christina.

In light of federal funding cuts in early 2025 for food programs nationwide, Sly says they are working with fewer resources and an ever-growing need.

"We just really look to our local community to step up and help us during this time," said Sly. "It's very critical, especially as we go into the holiday season, which is a time when we always have an increased need and try to do more for families that can't put a holiday meal on the table."

The food bank says they have no choice but to be ready to respond.

"It is emotional, because all of us deeply care about our neighbors. We also know it could be you. It could be me. It doesn't take much to need food," said Sly.

Another layer to this, Sly says, is the economic impact of a CalFresh disruption.

"Grocers are going to be impacted. Food vendors, food producers, the people that drive the delivery trucks. It's all part of the ecosystem. For every $1.00 of CalFresh benefits that are put on somebody's EBT card, that generates $1.54 in local economic activity. So, it really does impact all of us," said Sly.

To the politicians in Washington, Christina urges action to end the government shutdown.

"Get your act together and get it done. Get it done," Christina said.

For help finding food in Solano County, visit the food bank's website.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced his plan to deploy California National Guard members to help food banks statewide respond to an increased need for their services, also fast-tracking up to $80 million in state funds.

The state of California posted answers online to frequently asked questions about the shutdown and its impact to CalFresh recipients.