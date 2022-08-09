Watch CBS News
Calaveras County deputy sheriff arrested for allegedly being an addict in possession of a gun

SONORA -- A deputy sheriff in Calaveras County was arrested last month for allegedly being an addict in possession of a firearm. 

The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office says that 33-year-old Timothy Ball was arrested on July 28 after deputies searched his Sonora home and spoke with him. Investigators say they found several firearms and evidence of opioid addiction. 

Ball was booked into the Dambacher Detention Center on a charge of being an addict in possession of a firearm.

Tuolumne County investigators say that they started looking into Ball after receiving a Suspected Child Abuse Report in late July alleging Ball was actively using drugs. 

Ball has a history of alcohol and opiate abuse, investigators say, adding that he'd recently relapsed. 

In a statement, the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office said that it's aware of the investigation, adding that the deputy sheriff, which they left unnamed, was on administrative leave.

Tuolumne County officials say they are working with their counterparts in Calaveras County to conduct a criminal investigation. Meanwhile, Calaveras County is also conducting an administrative investigation.

First published on August 8, 2022 / 7:00 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

