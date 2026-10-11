Cal Fire downgrades evacuation order for Links Fire in Tuolumne County to warning

Cal Fire issued an evacuation order Sunday afternoon for the Links Fire in Tuolumne County but was soon able to downgrade it to a warning.

The order was issued just before 2 p.m. for the Twin Pines Mobile Home Park, and it was downgraded to a warning around 2:40 p.m. Areas included in the warning were McKibbon Road, Golf Links Road and Mountain Vista Court.

Cal Fire said crews were able to stop forward progress around 2:30 p.m. and that they would be doing a heavy mop-up of smoldering fuels for the next two to three hours.

According to Cal Fire, the fire began burning around 1:30 p.m., near Golf Links Road and Chabroullian Lane. It had burned about 2 acres as of 2:45 p.m.