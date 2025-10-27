Cal Fire arrests Northern California man who allegedly shattered fire engine's windshield

A Northern California man has been arrested by Cal Fire investigators for allegedly throwing a can and shattering the windshield of a fire engine on its way to an incident.

Cal Fire Law Enforcement Officers say the incident happened on June 29. That day, Butte County Fire Engine 72 was responding to a vegetation fire in the Upper Palermo Road area with its lights and sirens on.

The fire engine was then struck by something thrown at it, Cal Fire says, shattering the vehicle's windshield. The crew says the engine was thus unable to make it to the emergency.

Investigators say the object was found to be a 20-ounce unopened can of Red Bull.

With the help of Butte County authorities and California Highway Patrol, the alleged can-throwing suspect was identified as 31-year-old Palermo resident William Miller, Jr.

Cal Fire says a warrant was issued and Miller was arrested on Oct. 20. Exactly how Miller was identified as the suspect has not been detailed by investigators.

Cal Fire notes that the fire engine was out of service for several weeks and needed thousands of dollars' worth of repair.