Cal Fire and Gov. Newsom reach tentative deal that raises pay, cuts hours

SACRAMENTO – Cal Fire and Gov. Gavin Newsom's office have reached a tentative deal to help boost pay while cutting hours and striking a better work-life balance for the state's firefighting crews.

The two-year contract would essentially give firefighters three raises over the course of a year and would shorten those long shifts they work by 6 hours by Nov. 2024.

Firefighters would get a 2.5 percent raise that's retroactive to July 1, plus a 2-percent raise Jan. 1 of next year. They would then get another 2 percent increase in July 2023

Union officials representing Cal Fire say the deal is a big step that could help recruiting efforts – and give people a bigger incentive to stay with Cal Fire.

"Currently, Cal Fire works a 72-hour work week, which means we work three days on duty, 24 hours a day," said Cal Fire Local 2881 President Tim Edwards. "But the average person, because we're so short, staffed works four to five days. That's not even concerning a fire. "

If this deal gets the green light, it would increase state spending by $126 million a year starting in 2024.

Legislators have until Wednesday to sign off on the agreement. Then the union will present it to its 8,100 members who have 60 days to ratify it.