Hundreds line up for "Survivor" casting call at Cache Creek, hopeful to earn a spot on the CBS hit show

BROOKS — CBS Sacramento and Cache Creek Casino Resort teamed up to host a casting call for the hit CBS show "Survivor" on Monday, June 2, at the casino.

More than 300 people lined up, some as early as 1 a.m. Monday, before the doors opened at 9 a.m. Those braving the long line were hopeful of catching the attention of the reality competition show's producers and being cast.

"We got here at 3:40 in the morning, hence my friends and I are numbers 3, 4 and 5," said Eddie Lopez, who came in to audition from San Francisco. "I've tried out more than once, I've sent videos in, went to several tryouts. For me, it wouldn't be for the million dollars, it would be to be on Survivor."

For some of the first in line, first impressions make a difference.

All contestants were tasked with taping a video audition live that would be viewed by CBS producers. If they are interested in choosing someone from this casting call, the show will contact the contestant.

"Survivor is my dream. It would mean everything, the world to me. I don't care about the money, I just want to play," said Caitlin Gariealdi of El Cerrito.

Everyone in line had a different reason for wanting to shoot their shot at making the show.

"It would feel like a fun adventure," said Vincent Traverso of Napa. "I've been watching since the first season. I remember it had a dramatic impact on me at that time in 2000."

Bridgit Moore of Modesto says she also has been a fan of "Survivor" since its start.

"Ever since I've watched the show, I've thought, 'I could do that challenge,' " said Moore. "Being a part of the show would be a dream come true."

Each contestant had one shot to stand out in their video audition.

For Mary Hill of Spring, Texas, she showed up in an outfit with "Survivor" host Jeff Probst's face on it and prepared a song she wrote for her audition.

"Oh my god, if I make it, I'm going kiss the ground in Fiji. And I promise you I will do the best," said Hill.

This year marks Hill's 20th year trying out for "Survivor." She's travelled to auditions all across the country and made lifelong friends along the way with other show cast hopefuls.

"I have been trying, people are like, 'Why don't you quit? They haven't picked you.' I said, 'This is what I want to do for myself. I don't want the million dollars. I would play it for free,' " said Hill, a lifelong nurse.

Mike Baker of Folsom showed up to the audition with his own brain surgery survivor in tow as inspiration: his daughter, who has cerebral palsy.

Baker says he has something to prove to her.

"Show her the ways, show her how you can accomplish anything," said Baker. "She is the light of our lives, she can do anything."

Hundreds are now hoping they will be the lucky one to get the call of a lifetime following Monday's audition.

West Sacramento's own Joe Hunter, a local fire captain, was a finalist on the last season of "Survivor." Hunter will be returning for the show's 50th season.