Cabaldon Parkway to westbound Highway 50 in West Sacramento to close for 2 weeks

Caltrans is alerting drivers in West Sacramento about a two-week closure of westbound Cabaldon Parkway to westbound Highway 50, beginning Friday night.

The 15-day closure of westbound State Route 275/Cabaldon Parkway will also include the Jefferson Boulevard on- and off-ramp to Highway 275, Caltrans said.

The closure is set to begin on Friday at 9 p.m. and continue until Friday, Oct. 17, at 5 a.m.

The closure begins Friday, Oct. 3, at 9 p.m. and continues through 5 a.m. Friday, Oct. 17.

The work is part of the ongoing $280 million Interstate 80 and Highway 50 pavement rehabilitation project.

What ramps are closed in West Sacramento?

Westbound Highway 275/Cabaldon Parkway to the westbound Highway 50 on-ramp

Westbound Highway 275/Cabaldon Parkway off-ramp to Jefferson Boulevard

Jefferson Boulevard on-ramp to westbound Highway 50

Detours around the closure

Drivers on westbound Highway 275 can take Grand Street to Capitol Avenue, then use Harbor Boulevard to continue to westbound Highway 50.

From Jefferson Boulevard, drivers can use West Capitol Avenue to westbound Harbor Boulevard, then continue to Highway 50.