California State Fair allows sale and consumption of marijuana for first time ever

SACRAMENTO – For the first time, you can buy and use marijuana on the fairgrounds at the California State Fair.

On Friday and Saturday, folks are only allowed to consume non-inhalable products like edibles and marijuana-infused drinks. Starting Sunday, people will be allowed to smoke it in a separate area further back near the soccer complex.

Organizers say they aren't allowed to have alcohol and weed in the same vicinity.

It's the first fair ever in the entire country to allow the sale and consumption of marijuana.

"I think it's really great. I'm still drinking it in, literally," said fair-goer Randy Hill.

Organized by Embarc, anyone 21 and over can consume marijuana in the form of both inhalable and non-inhalable products. It's an extension of their educational cannabis exhibit that's been on display for the last three years.

"So this event has been years in the making. And many, many months of close collaboration with a variety of partners to bring this to fruition," said the CEO of Embarc, Lauren Carpenter.

Embarc is the licensed regulator of the event. Carpenter says the partners range from state and local regulators to law enforcement and the fire marshal.

"Maybe this is the old lady in me but I hope people are responsible with it, but I mean I know there's beer gardens and wine, you know. Just because you don't really know all the effects when you drive, whether it's the state fair or anywhere, that's a concern for me," said fair-goer Leigh Rutledge.

"I think with anything and especially with something like cannabis when it's new, folks always have questions and concerns but cannabis has been legal and folks have been consuming it in California for more than five years safely and responsibly and we have faith they will do so in the same way here," Carpenter said.

The Department of Cannabis Control is also on-site to make sure everything runs smoothly. They are keeping an eye on things like ID checking and that the event is separate from the regular fair.

"Let's face it, not everybody likes smoke so having it far away, we want to make sure nobody is offended or have to inhale smoke they don't want to," said David Hafner with the Department of Cannabis Control.

"I bought one of their slushies. Really good," said fair-goer McKinley Hampton.

If you're not a marijuana user that's OK. You can still take a walk through the exhibit and learn about marijuana's history and uses.

"I'm 67 years old and for this to become a reality is almost hard to believe but it's something new and different and we need something new and different," Hill said.

Organizers say now that word is getting out, other state fairs have been reaching out to ask how things work. They say California is taking a leadership position in the world of marijuana agriculture and education.