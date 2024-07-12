2024 California State Fair kicks off on Friday. What's new this year?

SACRAMENTO – The 2024 California State Fair opens up for its more than two-week run on Friday.

Carnival rides, deep-fried food, and live entertainment are all on tap. Extremely hot weather is also in the cards.

The main gates are scheduled to open at 10 a.m. on Friday. Here are some important things to know before heading out to Cal Expo.

What's new at the California State Fair this year?

Notably, for the first time in its history, the California State Fair will be offering fairgoers of legal age the choice to buy some weed.

It's all part of the fair's California Cannabis Exhibit, which has already been recognizing the state's legal marijuana industry since 2022.

People 21 and older can sample the winning products from the marijuana competition. Previously, CBD-infused slushies were the only cannabis-related products offered at the fair.

Who's playing at the state fair?

Vanilla Ice with All-4-One are the scheduled performers who will close opening night at the California State Fair on Friday.

Other artists scheduled to play at the state fair this year include Wilson Phillips, Cole Swindell, Zapp, WAR, Chris Young, Patti LaBelle, Flo Rida, Bush, The Beach Boys, and Mickey Guyton.

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell get closing night honors on Sunday, July 28.

How to escape the heat

Weather for the California State Fair's opening weekend is expected to be a scorcher – especially opening day on Friday, where temperatures in Sacramento are expected to be around 110 degrees.

Fair organizers say there will be cooling stations around the fairgrounds. Attendees are also being encouraged to seek shelter in the 13 air-conditioned buildings that dot Cal Expo.

People are also being urged to wear lightweight clothing, a hat, and sunglasses.

Northern California's extreme heatwave is expected to come to an end this weekend, mercifully.