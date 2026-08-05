California's second West Nile death of 2026 confirmed in Glenn County

A Glenn County resident has died from West Nile virus, marking the county's first death linked to the mosquito-borne illness and California's second of 2026, public health officials said.

The person lived in the southern part of Glenn County. Officials said no further identifying information will be released.

As of July 31, California had reported 11 human cases of West Nile virus across seven counties and two deaths. Statewide testing had also detected the virus in 288 dead birds and 1,464 mosquito pools.

California's first West Nile virus death of the year was reported in Kings County on Aug. 3.

Glenn County officials said West Nile virus activity has appeared earlier and at higher levels than usual this year.

West Nile virus spreads through the bite of an infected mosquito. Most people face a low risk of serious illness, but fewer than 1% develop severe neurological conditions such as encephalitis or meningitis.

Health officials are urging residents to use EPA-approved mosquito repellents such as DEET or picaridin and avoid spending time outdoors around dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active.

Residents should also repair damaged door and window screens and regularly empty standing water from gutters, tires, flowerpot trays and other containers around their homes.